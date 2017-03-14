IIT JEE Main 2017 exam: Download admit card from today

There shall be no weightage for the class 12 marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination 2017. There shall be no weightage for the class 12 marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination 2017.

JEE Main 2017: The admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2017 will be released on March 14, that is, today afternoon. The candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nic.in by entering their registration number. Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the exam on April 2, 2017 (Sunday).

To qualify for JEE, students need to have at least 75 per cent marks or be in top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination. However, there shall be no weightage for the class 12 marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination 2017.

For SC/ST students, the qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in the class 12 examination. This year, JEE Advanced 2017 will be conducted by IIT Madras on May 21.

Steps to download JEE Main 2017 admit card

Visit the official website – jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit card’

Enter application number and password

Click on submit button

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download/Take a print out and carry to the examination

Exam tips: In last two-three days after board exam, practice as many multiple-choice questions as you can. This in turn help the student manage their time as well as strengthen their subjects also help them analyse their weak area.

