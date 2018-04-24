JEE Mains 2018 answer keys, OMR sheets to release today at jeemain.nic.in: How to check

JEE Mains 2018 Answer Keys: The answer keys will be available in the official website, jeemain.nic.in, from April 24 to April 27, 2018 JEE Mains 2018 Answer Keys: The answer keys will be available in the official website, jeemain.nic.in, from April 24 to April 27, 2018

JEE Mains 2018 answer keys: CBSE will release the answer keys for the JEE Mains 2018 examination today, on April 24. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the official website, jeemain.nic.in, once released. The answer keys will be available till April 27, 2018. The offline examination was conducted in 112 cities across the country on April 8 for admission to engineering courses in various institutes, however, the online examination was conducted on April 15 and 16. This year, around 10.43 lakh candidates had registered for the examination.

The cut-off for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 is expected to be between 95 to 105 this year, according to experts. The exam, which was held on April 8, was considered to be moderate, with difficulty level similar to the last two years. The Physics and Mathematics papers were the toughest, as per the experts.

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers, the candidates can get through in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses. The exam is held in two stages — JEE Main which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE Advanced which is held by different IITs every year.

JEE Mains 2018 Answer Keys: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official JEE main website (jeemain.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the link to “display, the challenge of recorded responses, Answer keys” in either Hindi or English under the current events menu.

Step 3: Read the instructions in the PDF provided and go back to the main page.

Step 4: To view the answer key click on “View/Challenge – Answer Key of Paper 1” in the middle of the homepage.

Step 5: To view the recorded responses, click on “View/Challenge of Recorded Responses of Paper 1”

Step 6: Enter your details like registration number, password and security code in the fields provided and login.

Step 7: Download the answer key/response sheets and take a print out of the same for further reference.

How to challenge answer keys?

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the responses may challenge by filing online application form paying a sum of Rs 1000 per questions till April 27, 2018. The fee can also be paid by credit/ debit card and is non-refundable. Last year, around 10.2 lakh candidates had registered for the examinations. The examinations were conducted at 1781 centres across the country on April 2, 2017.

