IIT JEE Advanced 2017: India to conduct entrance test for Sri Lankan students

The Indian Government will hold Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2017 at DS Senanayake College, Colombo on May 21. The exam will held to fill admission seats in Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) for Sri Lankan students, announced High Commission of India, Colombo.

After qualifying the JEE Main scheduled to be held on April 2, the Sri Lankan students can apply online for JEE Advanced 2017. Therefore, the Sri Lankan students are exempted from a screening test.

Post the JEE Main result declaration on April 27, the students can apply for online application for IIT JEE (Advanced) from April 28 to May 2. Students, who have cleared GCE ‘A’ level, have been advised to log on to the official website — jeeadv.ac.in and jeeadv.ac.in/pdf/foreign.pdf for online submission of applications and further details in this regard.

This year, JEE Advanced 2017 will be conducted by IIT Madras on May 21. The cut-off for the aggregate marks in Class 12 for SC and ST candidates is reduced from 70 per cent to 65 per cent for JEE Advanced.

India has a total of 23 IITs that offer four year Bachelor Degree (B.Tech, B.S., B.Pharm), 5-year B.Arch, 5-year Dual Degree-B.Tech-M.Tech, B.S.-M.S. and 5-year Integrated Masters (M.Tech, M.Sc., M.Pharm).

