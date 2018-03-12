JEE Main 2018 admit card released by CBSE, download at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2018 admit card is available for download at jeemain.nic.in JEE Main 2018 admit card is available for download at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2018 admit card: The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website – jeemain.nic.in. All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective cards at the official website itself. The pen-paper (offline) exam will be held on April 8, 2018 and the computer-based (online) exam will take place on April 15 and April 16, 2018.

JEE Main admit card 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Download admit card’ link

Step 3: In the provided fields enter your application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

The admit card contains important details like exam centre, time, name, date of birth, gender, state code of eligibility and category. In case of any discrepancy, communicate to JEE (Main) Secretariat/ CBSE immediately for necessary action. Students need reach the examination venue at least two-and-a-half hours before the start of the examination.

JEE Main answer keys: The answer keys and images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of the offline exam and answer keys of computer-based examination will be displayed on the website during April 24 – 27, 2018. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the captured response, may challenge by filling the online application form and paying a sum of Rs.1000/- per question The challenge of answer keys will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website till April 27 on payment of Rs.1000/- per question.

