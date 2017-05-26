CBSE JEE Main 2017: Results of Paper 2 declared, check at jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE JEE Main 2017: JEE Main Paper 2 was conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses offered at engineering colleges except IITs. CBSE JEE Main 2017: JEE Main Paper 2 was conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses offered at engineering colleges except IITs.

CBSE JEE Main 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for paper 2 of the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Exam (IIT JEE) main 2017. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website.

The results of paper 1 were released in April. The JEE Main paper 2 was conducted for candidates on April 2, 2017. Paper 2 was conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses offered at engineering colleges except IITs.

On May 11, CBSE had released answer key and recorded response for paper 2. A total of 1,44,086 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 82,060 were boys and 62025 are girls.

In the offline mode, as many as 1,20,574 candidates have appeared. While 69,344 were boys, 51230 are girl candidates. The candidates can check their results from the official websites – jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in by following the steps written below.

Steps to download the JEE main results 2017:

– Go to the official website for JEE main 2017 (jeemain.nic.in).

– Click on the link on the homepage which will direct you to the results page.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

As per the press note, CBSE has said that the procedure of tie-breaking mentioned in the information bulletin has been followed in calculation of All India Rank of the candidates who have obtained same score in Paper – 2 of JEE (Main) 2017.

