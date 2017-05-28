CBSE JEE main 2017: Paper 2 ranks released at jeemain.nic.in

CBSE JEE main paper 2 results 2017: Paper 2 was conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses offered at engineering colleges except IITs. CBSE JEE main paper 2 results 2017: Paper 2 was conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses offered at engineering colleges except IITs.

CBSE JEE main paper 2 results 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the ranks for the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Exam (IIT JEE) mains 2017 paper 2. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their ranks from the official website of JEE.

Paper 2 was conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses offered at engineering colleges except IITs. The results were released on Friday.

Read | CBSE JEE Main 2017: Results of Paper 2 declared, check at jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

A total of 1,44,086 candidates appeared for the JEE mains out of which 82,060 were boys and 62025 are girls. In the offline mode, as many as 1,20,574 candidates have appeared. While 69,344 were boys, 51230 are girl candidates. The results and rank for JEE mains paper 1 was released in April. The JEE advanced 2017 exam was conducted on May 21, 2017 and 1.71 lakh students had applied for the same.

Read | JEE advanced 2017: Papers of moderate difficulty; check analysis here

Steps to download the JEE main 2017 results:

– Go to the official website of the JEE main exams (jeemain.nic.in)

– Click on the link to the results portal.

– Click on “Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2017- With Rank”.

– Enter your roll number, date of birth and submit.

– Check your rank and take a print out of your results for further reference.

For more stories on JEE mains or advanced 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd