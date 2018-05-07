JEE Advanced 2018 registration closes tomorrow, apply at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2018 registration: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 20 by IIT Kanpur. JEE Advanced 2018 registration: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 20 by IIT Kanpur.

JEE Advanced 2018 registration: The registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 has been extended by CBSE and the same will now be closing tomorrow, on May 8 at 10 am. All those who have not applied yet can do so at the earliest, at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The results of JEE Main were declared on April 30 where 2.3 lakh students qualified. JEE Advanced registration began from May 2 and was supposed to end today, on May 7. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 20 by IIT Kanpur in computer-based test mode. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Qualifying the same will let aspirants obtain admission to the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. There will be two papers, both compulsory. The duration of each paper is three hours. Questions will be framed from mathematics, physics and chemistry.

JEE Advanced 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants need to note these following eligibility

— Be among the top 2,24,000 (including all categories) in Paper -1 of JEE (Main) 2018

— Not have appeared in JEE (Advanced) in 2016 or earlier

— Have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) board examination for the first time in 2017 or 2018

— Not have accepted admission at any of the IITs earlier.

Age limit: Those applying should have been born on or after October 1, 1993.

Five different mock test is also available on the official website. Attempting the same will help candidates brush up their preparation and get an idea regarding the paper pattern and framing of questions.

