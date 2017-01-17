CBSE issues circular on principals, govt tells schools not to follow it

The Delhi government on Monday asked private schools in the capital not to abide by a circular issued recently by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the appointment of school principals, as it contradicts the provisions of the Delhi School Education Rules.

“Bylaws of affiliation of CBSE or any other Board can’t override the provisions of the Act passed by Parliament,” the government clarified. Last month, the CBSE had notified that private schools affiliated to the board will no longer be able to appoint principals or heads, as the board has empowered itself to monitor such appointments in schools under its ambit.

“CBSE has amended existing affiliation bylaws of the Board, relating to constitution of the Selection Committee in the case of recruitment of the Head of the Private Unaided recognised schools. The said constitution of Selection Committee is contrary to the provisions of Delhi School Education Rules, 1973,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) has said in a communication to schools.

The communication also mentions a 2015 ruling of the Delhi High Court, which states that “schools in Delhi are governed by its Act, hence the CBSE bylaws will not apply and the Delhi School Education Act and rules and the applicable circulars as issued by DoE (Directorate of Education) will be applicable”.

“All heads of schools are directed to strictly comply with the provisions of the Delhi Act with regard to constitution of Selection Committee for recruitment of principals,” the DoE communication added.