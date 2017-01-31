IIT JEE 2017: JoSAA tells school boards to give cut-off for top 20 by June 10

IIT Madras IIT Madras

IIT JEE 2017: The JEE Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has told the school education boards to send the top 20 percentile of class 12 examination results before June 10 to avoid any delay in admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other engineering colleges.

CBSE will conduct the JEE Main on April 2 while IIT Madras will organise the JEE Advanced 2017.

This year, an aspirant has to secure 75 per cent marks to be eligible for seat allocation. “As there is a significant variation in the percentage marks of toppers among boards, the category-wise top 20 percentile score of successful candidates of each board is used as an alternative for the benefit of the candidates,” said a statement issued by JoSAA.

This was decided in a meeting which was attended by 23 boards, officials from Ministry of Human Resource Development, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, MNIT Jaipur, Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE).

All the boards have assured to send the top 20 percentile cut off marks by June 10, 2017. The aggregate marks for SC, ST and PwD should be at least 65 per cent.

The seat allocation to over 90 institutes (including IITs and NITs) will be jointly conducted during June-July 2017 this year also.

This will be done through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2017 with the help of National Informatics Center (NIC). The 2 members of JoSAA 2017 are Joint Admission Board (JAB) at IIT Madras and Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) at MNIT, Jaipur.

