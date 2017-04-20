JEE main 2017: Results to be announced soon, check details here

JEE main 2017: The answer keys and OMR response sheets for the 2017 exam have been published on the JEE main website recently. JEE main 2017: The answer keys and OMR response sheets for the 2017 exam have been published on the JEE main website recently.

JEE main 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2017. Last year, the results were declared on April 27. As soon as the results will be announced, we will update the candidates on this page.

Last year, about 12 lakh candidates appeared for the offline exam. This year, the JEE mains were conducted on April 2, 8 and 9, 2017. Experts found the paper to be of moderate difficulty while students said the mathematics section of the 2017 JEE mains was tricky.

The entrance exam is held for admission in Indian Institute of Technology and National Institute of Technology.

The answer keys and OMR response sheets for the 2017 exam have been published on the JEE main website recently. Students can check their answers and check what they have scored by calculating their marks from the answer keys. The Board has also invited challenges to the answer keys.

Steps to download the JEE main answer key:

– Go to the official website for JEE main 2017 (jeemain.nic.in).

– Click on the link on the homepage which will direct you to the results page.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

