JEE Mains result 2018 to be declared on April 30

JEE Mains 2018 results will be available at jeemain.nic.in JEE Mains 2018 results will be available at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Mains result 2018: The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be released on April 30 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). All those candidates who have appeared for the same are required to check the score and rank of Paper-I at the official website — jeemain.nic.in. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in Paper-I of JEE (Main) – 2018 along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE (Advanced) – 2018. The rank shall comprise all India rank and all India category rank.

The answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on April 24. This year, around 10.43 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. The offline exam was conducted on April 8 and the online exam was held on April 15 and 16. As per experts, Paper I difficulty level was moderate, however, students found Physics section tricky and tough and Maths paper lenghty. In all the three subjects, 5-6 questions were framed quite differently.

JEE Mains result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Seat reservation Also, this year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57. Selection procedure for admission in IITs and other institutes: The engineering aspirants who wish to get admissions in the prestigious colleges, they need to secure at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 exams or they need to hold the top 20 percentile in their respective state board Class 12 examination. For SC/ST students the qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in the 12th class examination. Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers, the candidates can get through in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses. The exam is held in two stages — JEE Main which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE Advanced which is held by different IITs every year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd