IIT-JEE Mains answer keys 2018 to release tomorrow at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Mains answer keys 2018: The answer keys for Joint Entrance Exams will be released by the CBSE tomorrow at jeemain.nic.in. The exam was conducted on April 8 (offline mode) and April 15 (online mode) in 258 cities across the country and abroad. Once the OMR sheets and answer keys were released, candidates can raise objections. The JEE Mains 2018 results will be out by April-end. In case students want to raise objections, they need to challenge it by filing online application form. They need to first login with their official website by paying a sum of Rs 1000 per questions till April 27, 2018. The fee can also be paid by credit/ debit card, however, aspirants need to note that the fee is non-refundable.

Students have rated the JEE Main exam as easy, but some of the candidates complained that Mathematics paper was a bit lengthy. “The exam was easy, however, the Mathematics section was a little lengthy. Students found it difficult to complete the paper on time,” Vaibhav Anand, a JEE aspirant said.

Moreover, the experts have predicted the cut-off will be between 95 to 105 this year. “The JEE Main cut-off should fall between 95 and 105,” said Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com. The paper level, he said, was as difficult as last two years and picked Physics as the toughest among the three.

Last year, the JEE main cut-off was pegged at 81 for general category, while the cut-offs for the OBC, SC and ST categories was at 49, 32 and 27 respectively.

JEE Mains (offline) papers were conducted, and close to 10,43,739 candidates appeared in the examinations. This year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57.

