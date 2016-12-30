IIT JEE Mains 2017: Registration date extended to January 16

JEE Mains 2017: The last date to pay the fee has also been pushed forward to January 17, 2017. JEE Mains 2017: The last date to pay the fee has also been pushed forward to January 17, 2017.

JEE Mains 2017: The last date for the submission of application forms for the JEE Main 2017 examination has been extended by 14 days to January 16, 2017. CBSE said that the last date was changed as per requests from various candidates, parents and schools. The last date to pay the fee has also been pushed forward to January 17, 2017.

The last date was earlier January 2.

The JEE Mains are held to admit candidates to engineering courses in institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), across the country.

Important dates:

– Start of online registration process: December 1, 2016

– Last date to register online: January 16, 2017

– Last date to pay fee: January 17, 2017

– Date of JEE main examination: April 2, 2017

Also read: IIT JEE Main 2017- Tips to crack the exam

Steps to apply for the JEE mains exam 2017:

1. Log on to the official website for the exam, jeemain.nic.in

2. On the bottom of the homepage will be a link saying apply for JEE mains 2017

3. Click on the link and download the information bulletin. Read all the instructions carefully

4. Make sure you have all scanned documents, Aadhaar card number, valid email ID and mobile phone number before applying.

5. Fill the form and pay the fee.

6. Do not forget to take a print of the form after completion

Important note:

The eligibility criteria for JEE mains and JEE advanced is different. Ensure you know all details.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Odisha, from this year, will be admitting students in their respective engineering colleges through the JEE exam instead of conducting their own state-level examinations.

There are quite a few changes in the entrance exam this year. Candidates are advised to read all eligibility criteria carefully before applying.

READ: IIT JEE Main 2017: 5 things you need to know before filling the application form

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd