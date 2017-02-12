CBSE-i discontinued, parents of Class IX students lament changes in crucial academic year

. On Saturday, a meeting was organised by RIMS International School, Undri, which is one of the two city schools affected by this judgment where parents voiced their concerns which were addressed by Kishor Pillai, academic director of the institute. . On Saturday, a meeting was organised by RIMS International School, Undri, which is one of the two city schools affected by this judgment where parents voiced their concerns which were addressed by Kishor Pillai, academic director of the institute.

The abrupt decision of the government to discontinue the CBSE-i syllabus has made parents tense and angry, especially those whose children are in Class IX. With the government announcing that the changes would be implemented from academic year 2017-18, parents voiced their concern of students dealing with last minute changes in one of the most crucial years of their academic careers. On Saturday, a meeting was organised by RIMS International School, Undri, which is one of the two city schools affected by this judgment where parents voiced their concerns which were addressed by Kishor Pillai, academic director of the institute.

A number of parents raised the question regarding which board would their children have to register with. Mansha Budhrani, whose son is in Class IX, said, “This decision to discontinue CBSE-i has come at an extremely crucial time for our children. Most of the schools have completed their registration process for next year whereas we aren’t even sure when ours will take place.”

Another parent Jumana Kapadia said, “I don’t understand how many new changes the CBSE board is going to make in one year. Just this year they brought back compulsory board-based exams and scrapped the provision of internal exams for students. And now this. Changing the entire pattern of learning and teaching, how do they expect students, especially those who are at the brink of entering a crucial year to adjust? I can’t even consider changing my child’s school because it won’t be easy for her to adjust to a new environment, teachers and deal with the pressure of a new school.”

While there are some parents who are unhappy about the change that could take place in the curriculum and teaching methodologies, Harleen Bhatia, whose son is in Class IX, welcomes it. “In US and UAE the change has been made as well, so why not here? The reason cited for this decision is that there isn’t good reading material and that’s true. Our kids don’t have any reference material to use while studying for their board exams. My main concern is when will registrations happen.”

At the meeting, Pillai assured the parents that the school authorities were trying their best to resist the decision. “We are personally going to approach the CBSE Board Chairman in Delhi to discuss this matter. The school did not even receive a formal letter or notification informing us about this step taken, something is really fishy. At this moment, we need absolute support from parents,” said Pillai.