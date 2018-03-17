CBSE Geography Class 12 exam 2018: Students find paper balanced and easy

CBSE Class 12 Geography exam 2018: Overall, a positive reaction was received from the students. The paper was good and balanced. Overall, a positive reaction was received from the students. The paper was good and balanced.

CBSE Board exams 2018: The geography board exam was conducted by the CBSE today, on March 17. All the three geography papers were standard in terms difficulty level. Papers were well structured with knowledge, understanding, application, high order thinking skill (HOTS), evaluation and skill based questions (map work). The world map was a bit difficult and there were one or two tricky questions. But by and large, it was easy. There was only 1-mark question for map marking from the chapter: Land Resource and Agriculture in Unit-III (India, People and Economy).

Students expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the weightage of this chapter because it is very lengthy and requires in-depth study. They were expecting at least minimum 4-5 marks questions from this chapter.

Teachers felt that the value based questions should have been based on current affairs which are relevant to the students. They felt that the facts should not have been based on a theme which has come to an end as given in question no. 10 (set-2) /11 (Set-1) /12 (set-3) about barter system.

The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. The board exams for both class 10, 12 began from March 5.

Inputs contributed by Soma Majumdar, PGT Geography, VidyaGyan Bulandshah

