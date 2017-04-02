CBSE for practicals in all subjects in classes XI and XII

The practical component will account for 30 per cent of the maximum marks, as in science subjects. The practical component will account for 30 per cent of the maximum marks, as in science subjects.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to introduce a practical component in all subjects in classes XI and XII, sources said. So far, a practical component is part of all science subjects, and a few commerce and humanities subjects as well. A practical component is not part of subjects such as English, Hindi, Business Studies and History. “We had been toying with the idea for some time. In English, for example, the idea of a practical would be to ensure that students understand spoken English well and can also speak the language properly,” a CBSE official said.

The practical component will account for 30 per cent of the maximum marks, as in science subjects. The change is expected to be introduced in the 2018-19 academic session. While most teachers appreciated the idea to include a practical element in all subjects, some are wary of the changes. “It all boils down to what the practical element will be. In English, for example, first generation learners might have a big problem with the spoken element… It is crucial to make sure that a decision is taken keeping the socio-economic background of all students in mind,” said the principal of a leading school who did not want to be named.

Others, however, said the move could make the teaching-learning process more interactive. “It is important to understand a language and not just write it,” Jyoti Arora, principal of Mt Abu School, said.

