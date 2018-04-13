CBSE files complaint against website owner

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a complaint against the owner of a website who allegedly spread the information that questions in the JEE (Main) 2018 exam were identical to those in a mock test held by a coaching academy in 2016.

“While it is established that the news… is completely baseless and circulated to damage the image of the board, CBSE has taken serious cognizance of the situation and filed a written complaint for lodging of FIR against the website owner on April 11,” said a CBSE statement.

CBSE had earlier issued a clarification on the issue. “The owner of the website refused to take any responsibility… and informed CBSE that the facts of the content/images were not verified and as per their policy they are not responsible for the information uploaded… and that it was displayed as received. This argument is completely unacceptable,” the statement added. ens

