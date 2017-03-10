CBSE exams: Gaps between paper? Here’s how to study

Give more time to topics that require your attentions Give more time to topics that require your attentions

Board examinations set the initial benchmark upon which students are judged. The exams are generally spread out over the months of March and April. This sometimes leaves large gaps between each paper. These gaps are the most vital for last minute preparation. Students use this time in three ways — either by trying to revise everything at once, do nothing and trust in their preparation or a mixture of the two. The gaps are the root cause of anxiety and distress among students who are unsure of what to do at this point.

Here are some ways by which you can best utilise your time between exams:

Organisation Keep all the necessary items in an organised study space. You should have your notes, textbooks, previous years’ papers and stationary within your reach and not in a clutter. This will reduce the extra time taken to run back and forth looking for your book or worrying too much because you can’t find your notes in a mess.

Timetable Divide your days by the hour and assign a specific time for each topic and subject that you need to study. Be wise about the time you spend on each topic as you have only a few days to prepare. Give more time to topics that require your attentions and less time to those that are not so significant.

Set small goals The best way to make sure that you do what is necessary is to set small goals every day. Give time for at least two subjects a day and set goals for the topics you wish to cover the most. When you do, it will give you a sense of achievement and erase some of the tension. Make sure to revise the topics that you already know before giving time to those that require more attention.

Follow NCERT books

Eat and sleep properly Following a diet chart will reduce anxiety due to health issues. Keeping yourself healthy is as important as being mentally prepared for the exams. Never compromise on your sleep pattern as this will mess with your well-being and cause further distress. You require at least eight hours of sleep every day.

NCERT is your best friend The NCERT textbooks are designed to cover every important topic that may be asked in the board exams. You can refer to other books and practice mock papers, but your preparation will only be on point if you know what your NCERT books contain. Go through all the examples given in these books, including the fact boxes and unsolved questions. This will give you a boost as most of the questions in the board exams are based on the NCERT books.

