CBSE exams cancelled in Punjab now on April 27

As per a notice undersigned by K K Choudhury, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, the exams cancelled for students in Punjab will now be held on April 27. Roll numbers and examination centres will remain the same.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: April 11, 2018 5:43:10 am
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class 10 and 12 examinations cancelled in Punjab due to Bharat Bandh on April 2 will now be held on April 27.

As per a notice undersigned by K K Choudhury, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, the exams cancelled for students in Punjab will now be held on April 27. Roll numbers and examination centres will remain the same. Class 10 papers that would now be held on April 27 are: French, Sanskrit and Urdu-B. Class 12 papers now scheduled for April 27 are: Hindi elective, Hindi core, Kashmiri, Nepali and Gujarati.

