CBSE exams begin: Class XII students happy with ‘easy, but lengthy’ paper, Class X to appear for Hindi today

The CBSE exams began with Classes X and XII papers on Monday with English being the first subject for students of Class XII. At an examination centre at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, students came out looking relieved as anxious parents waited outside to greet them. The next paper for Class XII is physics on Wednesday.

Students said the three hours allotted for the exam went by quickly as the paper was too lengthy. However, they added that the questions were easy and nothing out of the ordinary. Srishti Arora, a non-medical student from St Anne’s Convent, said, “The paper was easy and the unseen passages were good. But I finished my paper just five minutes before the deadline as it was lengthy.”

A commerce student, Aryaman Kushwaha from Vivek High School, said, “The paper was straight out of the text. The first unseen passage was a little tricky, but the rest were fine. The topics for debate and speech writing were interesting.” Another non-medical student, Sahil Kakkar, from The British School, said, “The paper was not difficult at all. But I finsihed in the nick of time and messed up the question on advertisement writing. The unseen passages were simple.”

Teachers also agreed that though the paper was lengthy, it was relatively straightforward. But, students were calling them a day before the exam with queries, especially those related to the poetry section.

“One of the poems in the syllabus, Jennifer’s Tigers, has too much symbolism. So many students were calling me even one day before the exam with doubts. Some of them called me at 5 am on the day of the exam, too,” said Sangeeta Chhabra, English lecturer at GMSSS-35. She, however, said that the poetry section was simple and most did not attempt the “tricky” poem. Chhabra further said that the paper was lengthy as English papers always were.

The paper had unseen passages under High Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) coupled with four questions in the writing section. This made it difficult for students to finish the paper on time.

E D Khan, English lecturer, GMSSS-35, said, “Since this was their first paper, students were also quite nervous. But the paper pattern was easy and anyone who has studied the text thoroughly will have succeeded in answering all the questions reasonably well.”

Class X students started with vocational subjects with their first main paper, Hindi, scheduled for Tuesday. They will be appearing for the board exams after a gap of seven years. A majority of them have studied under the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation system that was scrapped in this session.

However, CBSE has announced that a score of 33 per cent would be enough to pass the exam this year. According to information, 4,50,000 students are appearing for the board exams from the Panchkula region, of which 2,43,000 are from Class X and 2,03,000 from Class XII.

This is the largest region that caters to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh. In Chandigarh, there are 80 centres and 650 centres in Panchkula for Class X where 3,029 students would be appearing for the exam. For Class XII, there are 597 centres where 2,273 students will appear in the exam.

