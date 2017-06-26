CBSE exams 2018: No advancing of exams without stakeholder consultation

CBSE has set up two committees to analyse the loopholes in the evaluation process CBSE has set up two committees to analyse the loopholes in the evaluation process

On the matter whether the CBSE will conduct the class 10 and 12 board exams in February next year, the Board said that no such decision will be taken without consultations with various stakeholders including schools. Various CBSE-affiliated schools were raising concerns over the Board’s plan to study the idea of advancement of board examination by over a month.

“The purpose is to have more time for evaluation and bring quality. However, there will be no decision on the advancing the exams without taking stakeholders on board,” a senior CBSE official said.

The idea has emerged due to the complaints about faulty evaluation process. This issue prompted the board to set up two committees to analyse the process and suggest measures to rectify the loopholes. “The idea will be studied taking into consideration various processes and preparations in the administration of exams,” the official added.

Last week, the CBSE’s had a meeting with the Union Human Resource Development Ministry to discuss the discrepancies being reported in the marks achieved by Class 12 students and the score reflected in the marksheet issued by the Board. The meeting, attended by School Education Secretary Anil Swarup and CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi.

