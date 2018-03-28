CBSE Class 10 and 12 re-test: Catch culprit, CBSE owes an explanation; students, teachers react

CBSE announced its decision to re-conduct class 10 maths and class 12 economics paper today. CBSE announced its decision to re-conduct class 10 maths and class 12 economics paper today.

Moments after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its decision to re-conduct class 10 and 12 mathematics and economics paper, furious students and teachers have been demanding an explanation regarding how exactly class 10 paper of mathematics got leaked. More importantly, the students are questioning that if there were reports of the leak since Tuesday night, why they were made to write the paper at all. Why was it not cancelled if there were doubts?

Calling it a sheer wastage of time, efforts, money and paper, the students and teachers are demanding an explanation from CBSE and want the culprit behind the entire fiasco to be booked and arrested.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Navita Puri, principal Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM) Ludhiana said, “This year, CBSE had claimed that they are taking double precautions to ensure exams are conducted smoothly. The question papers are kept in bank lockers and there were several other precautions that examination staff was asked to follow which I cannot disclose. But even then if the paper gets leaked, then it is really disappointing and surprising. It was a complete wastage of efforts, time, money and paper and now hard work of lakhs of students will be thrown in dustbins.”

A student who had to leave for Palampur trip on Thursday said, “It is not about my trip but more importantly about CBSE which is our national education board. How can we say that other papers were not leaked? Maybe they were also leaked and we did not get to know. And even if maths paper was leaked, why students were made to write it?”

Paramjit Kaur, principal, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, said that now CBSE not only owes an explanation on how it happened but also the culprit should be caught immediately. “We need to know how it happened. It wasn’t a joke being played around. Students had put in hard work of their lives and were relieved after getting over with the exams. We also have the right to know that how it happened and who all were involved in getting the paper leaked.”

Sources said that since Tuesday night, a mathematics paper of class 10 was being circulated on WhatsApp claiming that it was authentic CBSE paper.

“It is really very easy to issue a notice and say that exams will be re-conducted. But it is not that easy for students to write it again. Even now if responsibility is not fixed and culprits are not caught, then it is nothing more than a mockery of entire examination system and that too concerning a board which is country’s largest,” said a student.

Mona Singh, principal, Guru Nanak Public School, Ludhiana said, “Now they will give the exam again but not with that dedication as there will be a doubt in their minds and hearts. They are feeling cheated. Nothing can match what a student writes in the first attempt in a board exam. Now we cannot blame students at all if they do not score well or refuse to study again,” she said.

Students said that another important aspect of the entire incident is the wastage of tonnes of paper. “CBSE says save the environment, save paper, grow trees. It is all preachy stuff. Had they actually cared, they should have cancelled paper beforehand. Now tonnes of paper with hard work of students put into it will be going in dustbins,” said a student.

It has been a double blow for class 10 students in Punjab. Earlier on March 20, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) too cancelled maths paper for class 10 amid reports of the paper leak. However, it was cancelled before students attempted and rescheduled for March 31. PSEB paper too was allegedly circulated on WhatsApp around midnight on March 19.

