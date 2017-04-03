CBSE exams 2017: Tips to score maximum marks in Biology paper

CBSE exams 2017: Tips to prepare for CBSE class 12 Biology exam. CBSE exams 2017: Tips to prepare for CBSE class 12 Biology exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12 Biology examination on April 5, 2017. Here are some things you can do to score the maximum marks in the class 12 Biology paper.

1. Utilization of the reading time:

The 15 minutes reading time that is allotted to the students can prove to be very useful. This time should be used judiciously. While reading, mark the sub-questions in every question and underline the important phrases or terms asked. If possible try to identify which questions you will be answering using flow-charts, diagrams, points or essay format.

2. Use of Rough Sheet for answer-writing:

Before you begin writing an answer, jot down important highlights in a rough sheet. This could be the keywords to be used, sub-headings to be included or even a rough sketch of diagrams that need to be drawn.

Read | CBSE exams 2017: Smart tips to prepare for Biology paper

3. Weightage and Word-limit:

You can decipher how much you need to write in the answer by looking at the total marks allotted. This will help you decipher the extent of the explanation that you need to give. Do not forget to look at the sub-questions within the main question and divide your answers accordingly.

4. Each sub-question to be answered separately:

Write the answer each and every part of the question separately. This will clear any jumble of statements that your answer may include by stating clearly which part of the answer goes in which section.

5. Diagrams, Graphs and other illustrations:

Make sure to draw all diagrams neatly with proper labels. Keep in mind that the labels carry half a mark. When you are drawing graphs, take care to mark the x and the y axes and the different parts of curves with proper markings. Similarly wherever crosses need to be drawn, you should mark different generations, gametes, phenotypes along with genotypes.

6. Utilization of last 15 minutes:

The last 15-20 minutes of the paper should be utilized for revision. While revising, revisit each and every question in the question paper and check your answers accordingly.

For more stories on CBSE exams, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd