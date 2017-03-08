CBSE exams 2017: Now an app to locate exam centre

CBSE exam 2017: The route map can also be accessed via the application. CBSE exam 2017: The route map can also be accessed via the application.

Now finding the exam centre has become much simpler as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a mobile app for students of Class 10 and 12 appearing for their board exams this year. The app, called The Exam Locator App, facilitates in locating exam centres on the basis of the students’ roll numbers.

CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations are set to begin on March 9, 2017 and there is a last minute rush to get everything in place. Once the roll number is entered, the app shows the location of the exam centre on images and with accordance to the geo location.

“A student can easily find the address, images and geolocation of the designated exam centre on the map and get to know how to reach there,” a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

The app will have information on about 4000 CBSE Board exam centers..

How the CBSE app works:

– Once you download the app, you can register through your mobile number. You will receive a one time password (OTP) to confirm.

– Log onto the app using the OTP.

– Access information by selecting either class 10 or class 12 and entering the roll number.

– The app will display the student’s information and the address and image of the exam centre on the screen.

– You can use the map feature to find the route from your current location, like a GPS.

