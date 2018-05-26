CBSE 12th Results 2018: Over 90,000 students get compartment, know about the exams

CBSE 12th Results 2018: A total of 91,818 students (8.3%) have got a compartment CBSE 12th Results 2018: A total of 91,818 students (8.3%) have got a compartment

CBSE 12th Results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of class 12 examination on May 26. This year, 83.01 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, however, a total of 91,818 students (8.3%) have got a compartment. The compartment exam is held for those students who had failed to clear a subject during the board exams that were held in March.

Out of 11.06 lakh who appeared for the Class 12 exams, a total of 9,18,762 candidates have passed. The Trivandrum region has registered the highest pass percentage at 97.32 per cent followed by Chennai at 93.87 per cent and Delhi at 98 per cent.

The girls have outperformed boys with about 9.32 per cent. The girls have scored 88.31 per cent while the boys are at 78.99 per cent. The pass percentage of Delhi region has seen marginal increase with 89 per cent this year while in 2017, it was 88.37 per cent. This year, 72,599 candidates scored 90 per cent and above marks and 12,737 students have got 95 per cent and above marks. Seven students with 497 out of 500 marks are in third place.

Compartment exams

Students who fail up to two subjects can appear for Compartment exams which will be held in the months of July an August. Candidates will be declared as “Passed” if they manage to clear the subject during the compartment exams. Those who fail the compartments will be deemed as “failed” and can appear for all subjects again the following year.

Improvement exams

To appear for the improvement papers candidates are required to have passed the subject during the March board exams. Students can appear for improvement in more than one of the main subjects. Students who have appeared for the March exams through the Vocational stream may appear for the improvement paper the following year. Provided that he/she has not pursued higher education during the time, a student under the vocational stream can appear as private candidates. No one will be allowed to appear for an improvement paper more than once.

