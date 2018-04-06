CBSE paper leak row: HRD Ministry warns students against ‘fake leak mafias’

CBSE Students showing Hindi leaked paper received on their WhatsApp while protesting against paper leak issue outside CBSE office in New Delhi on Saturday. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna CBSE Students showing Hindi leaked paper received on their WhatsApp while protesting against paper leak issue outside CBSE office in New Delhi on Saturday. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna

CBSE exam 2018: Following a report that the Class 12 Political Science paper was leaked on Friday, the HRD Ministry has warned students and parents against “fake leak mafias”, saying a purportedly leaked political science paper is doing rounds on social media. “Fake leak mafias are at it again. Students and parents are advised not to fall prey to such mischiefs. The political science paper purported to have been leaked is fake. Similar attempts were made in the past to disrupt smooth conduct of CBSE exams,” HRD’s School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said. The board is conducting the Class 12 Political Science examinations today.

The HRD Ministry has set up a “high-powered committee” to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations, following the alleged leak of the Class 10 mathematics and the Class 12 economics papers. The Ministry had last week announced the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper on April 25.

It had said the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for the Delhi-NCR region and Haryana in July. However, it decided against conducting the latter.

CBSE Class 12 Economics re-exam: Tharoor urges HRD ministry to exempt students

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Friday urged HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to exempt students from re-appearing again on “compassionate grounds” as students has already started preparing for competitive examinations. In a letter to Javadekar, Tharoor said the class 12 students are already in the process of preparing for competitive examinations and are under considerable stress and anxiety, and should be exempted from taking the exam again.

Earlier, CBSE had said the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for the Delhi-NCR region and Haryana in July. However, on Tuesday it decided against conducting the re-test for the mathematics paper.

“I would request you to kindly consider a similar exemption of Class 12 students from the re-examination of the Economics paper on compassionate grounds,” Tharoor said in his letter.

