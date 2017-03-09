CBSE exam 2017: English paper balanced, mixed reaction

Students search for their roll numbers in the seat allocation sheet before taking Class 12 CBSE board Exam, in Gurugram on Thursday. PTI Photo Students search for their roll numbers in the seat allocation sheet before taking Class 12 CBSE board Exam, in Gurugram on Thursday. PTI Photo

The English paper for Class 12 has ended today with a total of 10.98 lakh students appeared for the exams which is 2.82 per cent more than last year’s number. While some students found paper lengthy, most candidates said they could paper easy and have finished the paper prior to the time.

D. Ankita from Ryan International School, Noida said, “The paper was not too lenghty not difficult. Those who have practiced mock tests and have gone through sample papers will find the English paper easy. The questions were standard and I am confident to score decent marks,” said she.

Richa Sharma, PGT English, Vidyagyan school, said the English Core paper was a student-friendly. “Literature section was simple and expected. Most of the questions in writing section were open ended. Overall the paper was of a good standard and amicably balanced.”

The paper began at 10.30 am and ended at 1.30 pm. The paper was sectioned into three parts:

Section A – Reading – 30 marks

Section B -Writing – 30

Section C – Literature and novel- 40 marks

“The exam was easy barring the literature portion but was quite lengthy. Though language papers tend to be usually lengthy but this needed more than the stipulated time,” an English teacher at Ahlcon International School said.

A student who appeared for the exam at Apeejay Schjool, Noida said, “majority questions were from the NCERT textbook book only. It wasn’t very difficult”. Shubhit Mehra, who appeared for the exam at Amity International School, Saket said, “literature portion was bit difficult but overall the paper was easy but yes it was lengthy”.

