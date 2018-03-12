CBSE English exam 2018: Class 10 students left confused over an error, check analysis

CBSE Board exams 2018: Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. Related News Released! JEE Main 2018 admit card now available at jeemain.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted class 10 English examination today, on Monday, March 12. Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. The first paper for class 12 students was that of English and almost all the students were happy with this year's paper.The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12. A total number of 16,38,428 students have registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students will be appearing. Students can find the entire datesheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in Read | Error in CBSE class 10 English paper leads to confusion, PSEB paper 'tougher than class 12' Read below the analysis for class 10 English paper. Reading section The paper was quite easy with respect to the passages provided.

Writing section Questions were good and easy. Grammar section An easy cakewalk for students again with enormous choices given for every single question. Literature section Questions covered almost the entire syllabus. However, subjectivity was missing in a few questions. For example, ‘In the story, ‘Shady Plot’, why did Helen appear in bits and pieces?’ was a vague question in sense that there was much more (content) that must have become a part of the paper. Similarly, ‘What will Shakespeare’s friend realize when he rises on the day of Judgement?’ sounded the same. Overall analysis The paper was not very challenging but since it covered the entire syllabus, it catered well to different levels of students in the class and students must have returned home with happy smiles. Confusion prevails

As per reports, a lot of confusion was observed among the students due to an error in CBSE English question paper, that too in a question which was of ten marks. The students had choice between two novels according to their syllabus. Each school had to prescribe one novel from which one question was to be attempted. However, the word ‘OR’ was missing between two sets of questions from each novel which led to panic among students. Also, in the CBSE sample paper, name of the novel is also clearly specified above the questions so that there is no confusion while attempting the explanatory question (200-250 words). However, in the paper that students got on Monday, name of the novels were also missing.

