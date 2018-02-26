CBSE directs schools not to withhold admit cards of board students on any pretext

The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 students are set to begin from March 5 (File) The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 students are set to begin from March 5 (File)

The CBSE has warned schools against withholding of admit cards of class 10 and 12 students on any pretext, including poor performance in pre-board examinations. The warning comes following several complaints received by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) about withholding of admit cards by certain schools and in some cases charging of fee for their release.

“Several instances of not issuing admit cards by various CBSE affiliated schools on grounds of performance of students in pre-board tests (conducted by schools internally) have come to the notice of the board. It has also been noted that some schools are charging fees for release of the admit card,” CBSE controller of examination KK Chaudhary said in an advisory to schools. Mentioning the Rule 15 of Examination Bye-Laws, the CBSE said, “In no case the heads of affiliated schools shall detain eligible candidates from appearing at the examination. The practice has been viewed very seriously by the board and is violative of the bye-laws”.

The advisory also stated that the board issues admit cards to only those students which have been sponsored by the schools in their final list of candidates submitted to it. “Therefore, their eligibility for the exams has already been confirmed by the school and hence their admit cards cannot be withheld. The schools also cannot charge any fee for issuing admit cards,” it said. The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 students are set to begin from March 5.

