CBSE directs schools not to sell books from private publishers in premises

CBSE schools: Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been warned not to sell books from private publishers in their premises. The Board communicated to schools that they are free to open small outlets in their premises only to sell NCERT books and other stationery items. But, they cannot sell any book from private publishers.

“Selling books other than those from NCERT will be considered a violation and will attract action against the school. Parents are free to buy textbooks and stationery items from either the shop in school premises or vendors outside,”

it added.

Amending its earlier directive, the CBSE in August allowed schools to open shops in their premises to sell NCERT books, stationery and other material required by students. Earlier, the Board had earlier asked managements to not run schools as “commercial establishments” and stop selling books and uniforms in their premises.

“Schools are allowed to place indent for purchase of NCERT books directly through its website for distribution among their students and for this purpose, a tuck shop may be opened inside the premises of the schools,” the CBSE had said in a circular.

