CBSE denies reports of Hindi, political science paper leaks

EVEN AS police and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are trying to probe the Class X mathematics paper and Class XII economics paper leaks, the Class XII Hindi elective paper and Class XII political science paper surfaced on WhatsApp and social media sites on Saturday.

This time the CBSE was quick to look into the allegations of the leak and confirmed that the paper that has been doing the rounds was the compartment paper from 2017. The Board called it “a mischief”. The exam for Class XII Hindi Elective is scheduled for April 2.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal said, “A group of students protesting outside claim to have with them a leaked Hindi paper. They are probably circulating it too. We checked. This paper is the same as the compartment paper of 2017. There is definitely a mischief.”

A few hours later, CBSE also put out a press statement alerting “against fake question papers of CBSE board examination 2018”. The statement read, “It is to bring to the kind notice that a fake question paper of Class XII — Hindi (Elective) is being circulated on social media,i.e, WhatsApp, YouTube etc, is not a real one. It is hereby informed that the question papers circulating on these social media are either of old year or a fake question paper.”

In the evening, the CBSE also put out a circular against allegations that even the political science paper was leaked.

“It is brought to notice that a ‘alleged’ question paper of Class XII — political science is being circulated on social media through YouTube link. This question paper is verified to be an earlier year’s question paper. Students are hereby alerted not to believe or subscribe to any such sites. It is reiterated that the question papers circulating on these social media sites are either of earlier years or fake question papers,” the board said in a statement.

On Friday, the CBSE announced that the re-examination for the Class XII economics paper will be held on April 25 and that re-test for the Class X mathematics paper will be held only in Delhi and Haryana in July.

