CBSE declares JEE Main results 2018, Bhogi Suraj Krishna is topper; check cut-off here

JEE Main results 2018: The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has been declared today by the CBSE at jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. This year, Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijaywada has secured All India Rank 1 (AIR). The second position is bagged by KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli while Parth Laturia from Nanded, Maharashtra has secured the third rank. From Delhi, Simarpreet Kaur Saluja has grabbed AIR 9 position and he has scored 345/ 360 marks in the JEE Main 2018.

This year, 11:35 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Mains of which 815005 were boys while 320077. In the offline exam, 857564 students appeared while in the online exam that was held on April 16 and 17, a total of 216755 candidates had given exam. As many as 2,31,024 aspirants have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018.

JEE Main results 2018: Steps to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website for JEE Main 2018 (jeemain.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage which will direct you to the results page.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 4: Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

JEE Main 2018 cut-off

This year, the cut-off for the general category is 74. For OBC/NCL category, the cut-off is 45, SC-29, ST-34, PWD- 35.

Last year, the JEE main cut-off was pegged at 81 for general category, while the cut-offs for the OBC, SC and ST categories was at 49, 32 and 27 respectively. Also, this year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57.

