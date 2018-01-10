CBSE date sheet 2018: Check how much is needed to pass class 10 and 12

CBSE date sheet 2018: The board has confirmed that the exams will be held in March. (Representational image) CBSE date sheet 2018: The board has confirmed that the exams will be held in March. (Representational image)

CBSE date sheet 2018: With only two months to go for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 board examination, preparations must be in full swing. But the speculations around the release of exam date sheets have made students apprehensive as the same hasn’t been released yet. According to few media reports, they are expected to be released on January 15. The Board had confirmed last month that on its official website – cbse.nic.in, that it would conduct the exams in March.

Last year, the Board took the decision to scrap the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) grading system for class 10 students and re-introduced the annual examination system from the academic year 2017-18.

Read below to find out how much minimum marks are required to pass the board exams.

Minimum passing marks

CBSE has kept the bar at 33 per cent for class 10 and 12 students. A score of at least 33 per cent in their internals and practicals is required to pass the subject and at least 33 per cent in the board theory examination to clear the subject as a whole. However, class 12 examination candidates must obtain 33 per cent marks in the theory and 33 per cent marks in the practical separately in addition to 33 per cent marks in aggregate, in order to qualify.

Last year, a total of 10.76 lakh students had registered for the exam out of which 10.20 lakh appeared. Read | Check CBSE date sheet 2017 Grading All the students will be assigned a grade in a rank order. Grades will be provided for internal as well as practical marks. The distribution of grades are given below. A1 – Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E – Failed candidates (those who score below 33 per cent) Merit certificate Top 0.1 per cent of candidates, passing a particular subject, will be given a merit certificate in each subject if they pass the exam as per the criteria. On the basis of rounding of the number of candidates passing the subject to the nearest multiple of 1000, the calculation will be done. In case it is less than 500, no merit certificate will be issued. If there’s a tie, all those who have scored the same will get the certificate.

