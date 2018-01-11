CBSE date sheet 2018: Class 12 students demand revision

CBSE date sheet has made students anxious. (Representational image) CBSE date sheet has made students anxious. (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released the exam schedule for both class 10 and 12. However, class 12 students are unhappy who are demanding change in the date sheet. The chief concern for many is that there is no proper preparation gap between important papers. Many candidates are demanding a considerable day leave between the entrance examinations for various undergraduate courses.

A commerce student from class 12 is dissatisfied for getting no preparation leave for accountancy paper. “They are giving 3 off for painting exam which is not needed. Accounts paper are generally lengthy and we need time to revise this subject,” said she.

Moreover, in the arts stream, there is also no gap between psychology and political science. Dipti Arora, a political science teacher said, “It will be hectic for students to revise the subject within a day. There should be at least a full one day gap to study all the chapters,” said she.

Dear #CBSE the schedule isn't really optimal. We have NO gap between political science and psychology on 5-6 April. Also only 5 days for economics :( #CBSEdatesheet @PrakashJavdekar — Prakriti Yadav (@Prakriti_99) January 10, 2018

Science stream students too, have raised concerns on social networking sites regarding engineering exam. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2018 will be held on April 8 while the physical education paper is listed on April 9. They are also showing their displeasure for just a day gap between Physics (March 7) and English (March 5).

I think there should be on change in #CBSEDateSheet that physical education shouldn't be taken on 9th april as a very big headache will move out on 8th april, i.e., #jeemain2018, so atleast one day should be given to students to be relax otherwise they will not perform well. — Divi Osho (@diviosho98) January 10, 2018

Cannot believe that there is only one day gap before Physics and Computer science, this is not fair. We, students need time to revise, this being one of the most important exam of our lives #CBSEDateSheet #CBSE @CBSEWorld — Shounak (@Shounak_Neil) January 11, 2018

