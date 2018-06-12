CBSE CTET 2018: Official notification released at ctet.nic.in, eligibility, paper pattern and important dates

CTET 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 16. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 16.

CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official notification of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, in June 12. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 16, 2018 for a candidate to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class 1 to 8. The CTET shall apply to schools of the central government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of all the UTs.

Examination schedule

Paper I: 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Paper II: 9:30 am to 12 pm

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

For Teacher for Classes I-V

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

Or

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Teacher for Classes VI-VIII

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Or

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)

Or

Graduation with at least 45 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed

Or

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).

Exam pattern

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked and four alternatives will be provided. There will be no negative marking.

Paper 1: For those who want to teach Class 1 to 5.

Paper 2: For those who want to teach Class 6 to 8.

Those who want to teach at both the levels will have to appear for both these papers.

How to apply for CTET 2018

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link to apply

Step 3: Fill in the application form and jot down the registration number

Step 4: Upload scanned images of signature and photograph

Step 5: Pay the fee and print the confirmation page

Examination fee

General/OBC:

Only paper 1 or 2: Rs 700

Both paper 1 and 2: Rs 1200

SC/ST/Differently abled:

Only paper 1 or 2: Rs 350

Both paper 1 and 2: Rs 600

Important dates

Submission of online application begins: June 22

Last date for submission of online application: July 19

Last date for submission of fee through E-challan or debit/credit card: July 21 before 3:30 pm

Admit card availability: August 20

