CBSE counselling 2018: From break-ups to memory loss, helpline numbers flooded with stress-related queries

The counselling session began from February 1 and will continue till April 13. The counselling session began from February 1 and will continue till April 13.

CBSE Boards 2018: With just a week left for CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, the preparations are in a full swing. So is the stress level. The helpline number which the board provided is flooded with various stress-related queries ranging from break-up issues, the parent-children argument to difficulty in memorising, nervousness and others. The counselling session began from February 1 and will continue till April 13. Four special educators have been assigned to take care of issues of differently abled students. As per the reports, over 6,000 calls from classes 10 and 12 students have been received till now.

Tele-counselling is being provided by principals and trained counsellors from CBSE affiliated schools located in and outside India and is free of cost. Ninety-One principals, trained counsellors, psychologists and special educators are participating in the same. Toll-free number 1800 11 8004 can be dialled from any part of the country to access the helpline which is operational 8 am to 10 pm.

Admit cards cannot be withheld

CBSE has also issued a notice which prohibits the affiliated schools from withholding the admit cards of certain students on the basis of their bad pre-boards performance. The fee has also been charged by some schools for releasing the admit cards. The notice published states, “The practice of withholding admit cards has been viewed very seriously by the board. Rule 15 of the CBSE Examination Bye Laws: Detaining of eligible candidates – In no case the heads of affiliated schools shall detail eligible candidates from appearing in the examination”.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations will commence from March 5.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd