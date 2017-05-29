CBSE Class XII results: Three Chandigarh city kids now national stars

Bhoomi Sawant with her parents at their home in Panchkula on Sunday; (right) Mannat Luthra celebrates with her family at their home in Panchkula on Sunday. Photo by Jasbir Malhi. Bhoomi Sawant with her parents at their home in Panchkula on Sunday; (right) Mannat Luthra celebrates with her family at their home in Panchkula on Sunday. Photo by Jasbir Malhi.

BHUMI SAWANT, Mannat Luthra and Aditya Jain have become the new star kids of the City Beautiful that has lived to its reputation of having the best educational institutions in this part of the country. Bhumi Sawant, a student of DAV Public School in Sector 8, has secured the second rank in the country by scoring 99.4 per cent in the non-medical CBSE examination of Class XII, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

Daughter of scientist Deepak Sawant, who is working in National Institute of Technology, Bhumi got a perfect 100 in Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Maths while her marks in English are 97. On cloud nine, Bhumi said, “Self-study was the key to my success. Teachers can only guide but it is your determination, hard work and focus on study which pays off in the end. The number of hours you devote to study don’t matter much but to do it on a regular basis even for one hour with full focus is the key. In future I want to pursue a career in Computer Science Engineering.”

Apart from her love for studies, Bhumi is a music enthusiast and loves playing piano. “For recreational purpose, I would play piano and listen to music. I only have interest in music and studies.” For the last two years, she claims she has avoided all sorts of distractions like phone, functions and imposed a self-imposed ban on travelling. She was ranked 9000 in the JEE Main entrance exam with a 198 marks.

Mannat Luthra and Aditya Jain are tied at the third national spot with 99.2 per cent in the Commerce stream. Both are students of Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Sector 27. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mannat said, “Students should start studying from day one and not just two months prior to the exams as it would not lead anywhere. I would study during the day and in the evening and would avoid it early in the morning and late at night.” After November, Mannat joined coaching centres for revision crash courses. Otherwise, she would spend time self-studying at home. She has scored a perfect 100 in Maths and Accounts while 99 marks in Economics and Business Studies and 98 marks in English.

Aditya Jain has scored perfect 100 in Economics and Business while 99 marks in Maths and Accounts.

Other than self-studying and attending classes in schools, all the toppers from the city took crash courses two to three months prior to the exams to cover the syllabus thoroughly and for revision purpose.

“You need to love the subjects you are studying. Only then would you be able to score high marks and sit down for practice everyday without thinking about anything. My aim was always to make my parents proud and today I have taken the first step in that direction,” said Aditya. Both Adiya and Mannat want to pursue Economic Hons from St Stephen’s College and Delhi University respectively and aim to join the civil services.

Similarly, Sanath Goyal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya School in Sector 27, has scored 99 per cent in commerce stream. His all-India rank is seventh and ranked second in Commerce stream in India. Saurabh Gupta, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya School in Sector 27, has scored 98.6 per cent. Apart from studies, Sanath Goyal loves playing cricket and guitar. “He will now take admission in Delhi University in BCom and pursue Chartered Accountancy side by side. Sanath is not a bookworm. He would study for five-six hours,” said Sanath’s father Rajiv Goyal, who is a private employee.

Saurabh wants to pursue a degree in law and is eyeing a spot in National Law College, Banglore. “My boy never took much coaching for studying the school syllabus. He would sit for five-six hours a day to study hard for the last six months,” said Dr Ravi Gupta, an orthopaediatric in GMCH-32. To take a break from studies, Saurabh would ask his parents to take him out for eating or he would play video games.

Speaking on the laurels her students has brought, principal of Bhawan Vidyalaya School, Sector 27, Vinneta Aurora said, “Almost for the past seven years, the Tricity toppers in CBSE results have been from our school. The good results are due to the collective efforts of the school teachers, parents and students. We give tests throughout the year and give rigorous revision tests two months prior to the exams which helps the students in preparing them well for the CBSE exams.” She added that last year as well Anushka and Sonakshi had topped the Tricity in humanities.

Total candidates appeared: 18,963

Boys: 10,711

Girls: 8,252

Candidates passed in UT Total 15,045

Boys 8,146

Girls 6,899

Pass percentage Total 79.34

Boys 76.05

Girls 83.6

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now