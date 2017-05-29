CBSE Class XII results: Stream-wise toppers of Tricity

Pragati Sharma with her parents in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Photo by Sahil Walia Pragati Sharma with her parents in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Photo by Sahil Walia

Medical

Kashvi Gupta (98.4%), Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula

Kashvi scored 100 marks in Physics and Music, 99 marks in Biology, 97 in Chemistry and 96 in English. Her father Yashvir Gupta is a maths teacher and mother Ritu Gupta is administrator of a local institute. “The biggest motivation to get good marks was my brother, as he would always push me to do better things. I am sitting for all the entrance exams, including NEET, BITSAT, JEE Advance, AIIMS and will decide after the results which stream to pursue — whether a career in medicine or engineering,” said Kashvi. Her brother Pulkit Gupta is currently in his third year of Mechanical Engineering degree in IIT Kanpur and secured 880th rank in JEE Advance.

Humanities

Scoring 98.2 per cent marks, three girls are tied at the first spot in Humanities.

Kritika Kumar, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh. Kritika would spend a minimum of six-seven hours studying three months prior to the exams. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, she said, “Whenever I would get tired, I would do yoga and meditation. The key to getting good marks in paper is that you need to present it smartly.”

Kritika scored 98 marks in English and Physical Education, 99 in History, 100 in Political Science and 96 marks in Psychology. She wants to join civil services. According to her father Rajiv Kumar, a Station House Officer (SHO) in Majri Mohali, Kritika is a very spiritual person and likes to read philosophical books.

Noor Kumar, #115, sector 6, Panchkula. Express photo Noor Kumar, #115, sector 6, Panchkula. Express photo

Noor Kumar, Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, Chandigarh. Noor says she started studying seriously around five to six months before the exams and would devote around five hours to studies every day. “Whenever I needed a break from studies, I would pursue my other passion of reading books and writing poetry which would help me relax.”

Noor has scored 100 marks in Maths and English subjects while 99 marks in Political Science, 97 marks in Psychology and 95 in Economics. Her father Munish Kumar runs a business manufacturing biodegradable packing material and mother is a homemaker.

Pragati Sharma, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh. An avid reader of classic English books, she plays guitar and loves listening to western music. Pragati has scored 99 marks in English, Sociology and Political Science while she has got 98 and 96 marks in Physical Education and Psychology respectively. “I want to pursue English Hons from Delhi University. I would study regularly for two to three hours. But two months before the exam I started studying for six hours every day. My other passion is to play guitar and it would work best for me to bust stress,” said Pragati. Her father Pardeep Sharma is a journalist in a leading daily while her mother Dr Rinku Kalia is a teacher of Sociology at GGDSD college.

