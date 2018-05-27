CBSE Class XII results: Several schools had 100 per cent pass percentage; many students scored 90 per cent and above

Maharashtra, which falls under the Chennai region, ranked second among all regions, recording 93.87 per cent pass percentage. (Express photo) Maharashtra, which falls under the Chennai region, ranked second among all regions, recording 93.87 per cent pass percentage. (Express photo)

Several schools in Pune celebrated the Class XII results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which were declared on Saturday. Many of them reported 100 per cent pass percentage, with a large number of students scoring above 90 per cent. While the list of such students was long, none of them found themselves in the list of national toppers released by CBSE.

The overall pass percentage in the country improved from 82.02 per cent last year to 83.01 per cent this year. Maharashtra, which falls under the Chennai region, ranked second among all regions, recording 93.87 per cent pass percentage.

This year, CBSE had decided to stop standardisation of marks, and it was expected that the average marks scored by Class XII CBSE students will fall. However, city principals said that the results this year were good and schools saw more students scoring 90 per cent and above.

At the Delhi Public School, where 48 students scored above 90 per cent, Principal Neelam Chakrabarty said the hard work of students had led to such good results. Principal Binita Poonekar of Army Public School, Camp, pointed out that while more than a 100 students at her school scored above 90 per cent, the number of students scoring 100 out of 100 in individual subjects had come down. “This year, only three students got 100 out of 100 in individual subjects… earlier it used to be around 15 or 20 every year. I think it’s because of the moderation policy,” she said.

