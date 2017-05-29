CBSE Class XII results: Pass percentage of govt schools goes up by 6.41 per cent

A release by the education department on Sunday stated that of the total number, there were six schools that gave results above 90 per cent. (Representational) A release by the education department on Sunday stated that of the total number, there were six schools that gave results above 90 per cent. (Representational)

THE PASS percentage in government schools of Chandigarh recorded an increase of 6.41 as compared to last year’s CBSE results of Class XII. This year, the overall pass percentage was 74.72 while that of last year was 68.31. As many as 10,742 students appeared this time in 39 government schools of Chandigarh and 341 students scored above 90 per cent in different streams. A total of 2,716 students failed in the exam this time. The toppers in the government schools, however, remained from Government Model Senior Secondary School- MHC and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16.

A release by the education department on Sunday stated that of the total number, there were six schools that gave results above 90 per cent. Among those were Government Model Senior Secondary School- MHC, Government Model Senior Secondary School-16, Government Model Senior Secondary School-35, Government Model Senior Secondary School- 37 B, Government Model Senior Secondary School-32 and Government Model Senior Secondary School-19C.

In 2013-14, the pass percentage of the UT government schools stood at 75.41 and that had come down by 2.79 per cent in 2014-15 and the pass percentage was 72.62. In 2015-16, it further dropped by 4 per cent. However, this time, there has been a marginal improvement.

Among the toppers this time are Khushi from Government Model Senior Secondary School-16 who scored 98 per cent in non-medical while Riya from Government Model Senior Secondary School- MHC scored 97.4 in the medical stream. In the commerce stream, Yash Aggarwal, a student of Government Model Senior Secondary-16 again scored 96.6 per cent while Sanighdha from the same school scored 96.4 per cent in humanities stream.

In the vocational (IT), Shruti Vahisht from Government Model Senior Secondary School- MHC scored 95.2 per cent.

Students of Panchkula schools shine

Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, came out with flying colours in the CBSE class XII results which were declared on Sunday. The top position in medical stream was bagged by Kaashvi with 98.4 per cent while Akashleena of humanities stream emerged as the topper with 98 per cent . In the commerce stream, Muskaan Siwach scored the highest, that is 96 per cent, while Sarvesh Mehtani topped the non-medical stream with 95.4 per cent. Kaashvi scored 100 in Physics and Music.

Prabhat, Asawari, Bhavika, Ruchika and Neha Arora scored cent percent in Music while Manthan and Parneet scored perfect 100 in Maths. Principal Gulshan Kaur said, “We are incredibly proud of these students as we know how much hard work they have put in to achieve such an excellent score.” Students of Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, too got 100 per cent results. Deblina Pam (non-medical and medical) has topped with 92.6 per cent in science stream, followed by Jyoti Shastri, who got 90.80 per cent in the medical stream. In the commerce stream, Arnab got highest 89.6 per cent. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj congratulated all the students and teachers on putting best efforts.

The students of St Soldiers’ School in Sector 16 also achieved 100 per cent result in the commerce stream. School’s topper was Sarthak Tomar who scored 95 per cent marks in the results. Sarthak scored 98 marks in Economics and 97 marks in Business studies.

