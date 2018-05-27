CBSE Class XII results: Delhi govt schools outdo private ones, and last year’s performance

Prince Kumar, the topper from Delhi govt schools. (Twitter/@msisodia) Prince Kumar, the topper from Delhi govt schools. (Twitter/@msisodia)

The pass percentage at Delhi schools saw a remarkable increase this year — rising to 90.68% from 88.36% last year in government schools, and showing an increase of 4.15% to reach 88.35% at private schools.

The performance of government schools in Delhi is the second best after Thiruvananthapuram, where pass percentage for schools under the category stands at 99.11%, down from 100% last year.

Following the results, Delhi Education minister Manish Sisodia wrote on Twitter: “Results of Delhi government schools this year are ahead of private schools this year as well. Greetings to all. Students and teachers of government schools have performed 2.37% better than their last year’s results.”

Prince Kumar was the topper from government schools, with a score of 97%. Kumar, the son of a DTC driver, scored 100 in mathematics, 99 in economics and 98 in chemistry.

