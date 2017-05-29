CBSE Class XII results bring cheer, show increase in 90 per cent-plus toppers’ club

Akshat Chugh (centre) from Delhi Public School, who is a probable topper from the city in science stream , with his family members, on Sunday. Express Akshat Chugh (centre) from Delhi Public School, who is a probable topper from the city in science stream , with his family members, on Sunday. Express

The CBSE Class XII results, declared on Sunday, brought good news for most schools in the city that not only registered 100 per cent results, but marked an increase in the 90+ per cent club as well. This comes in the wake of a debate on inflated scores and the need to scrap the marks moderation policy which, incidentally, wasn’t applied this year.

Akshat Chugh from Delhi Public School, who scored 98 per cent in the Science faculty and is a probable topper from the city, is aiming to get into IIT. Incidentally, Chugh was also the city topper for the IIT JEE main exams this year.

His school, DPS Mohammedwadi, whose ninth batch of Class XII passed out this year, saw a 100 per cent result with the school average of 88.9 per cent. This year, 73 of 126 appearing students scored above 90 per cent while 95 students scored distinction in all five subjects, compared to 44 students with above 90 per cent last year. School authorities confirmed that Tanya Gupta (96 per cent) and M V Sampriti (94.6 per cent) were school toppers in Commerce and Humanities faculty, respectively. Principal Neelam Chakrabarty said that while the credit goes to students and teachers for hard work, the setting of exam papers was easier as well which could have led to the spurt in marks.

Nandini Desiraju, a humanities student from Army Public School, Southern Command, probably has the highest percentage in the city, having scored 98.2 per cent. The school had high scorers in other streams as well, with Amogh Ratnaparkhi scoring 97.2 per cent in science stream and Pournima Joseph from Commerce stream scoring 95.9 per cent. With 73 students of the total 305 scoring above 95 per cent, as compared to last year’s 68, principal Binita Poonekar agreed that results were better.

“This year, students were happier with the papers after exams, indicating they were easy and probably scores have improved as a result of that,” she said.

Most city principals agreed that the results this year were better than last year, with schools seeing a rise in the 90 per cent-plus club as well as better average scores. DAV Public School in Aundh also registered 100 percent results. A total of 238 students appeared for the exam. Rohit Sahastrabuddhe from Science faculty topped the school with 97.4 per cent.

Isha Dharmani, who scored 97.4 per cent, stood first in the school’s Commerce faculty and is also the probable city topper in the stream. “This year, we have subject-wise national toppers. Three students scored 100 on 100 in Mathematics, Physics and Business Studies. Several students have scored 99. What we are particularly pleased about is that the overall results have improved for the school and while our cumulative result last year was around 86.9 per cent, we went up by three points this year which is encouraging,” said principal C V Madhavi.

Sanskriti School, Pune, also registered 100 percent results, with 7 of 17 students scoring above 90 per cent. Nishant Raman with 96 per cent in PCM and Mahika Milind with 95.3 per cent in PCB topped the school.

At Vikhe Patil Memorial School, it was 100 per cent results, with Aditya Vasudevan (97.2 per cent) topping science faculty. Urusha Chikte topped commerce faculty with 92.6 per cent marks. Tied at 97.2 per cent in science faculty for second place was Shramona Roy of City International School Wanowrie. The school got an overall 97.5 per cent result, with 23 of 197 appearing students scoring above 90 per cent marks.

Baner’s Orchid School registered 100 per cent results with Sri Divya Shreya Gangula topping school with 93 per cent. All 170 students of APS Kirkee cleared the exams of which 28 students scored above 90 per cent. Kirti (95.4 per cent) was Science topper and Teesta Singh (94 per cent) topped Commerce faculty.

There are 14 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Pune, which are probably the oldest CBSE schools with Class 12. Most KVs in the city also did well, with some of them registering 100 per cent results. KV Air Force Station registered 100 per cent results in Commerce and Humanities.

One of its students from Science faculty was, however, not able to clear exams. In Science faculty, Aditya Patel (94.6 per cent) topped school. At KV DIAT, all 34 students cleared. Gaurav Bobde scored 84.4 per cent and topped in Science faculty. At KV BEG, 127 among 128 students passed. Rashi Singh (93 per cent) from Science faculty was the topper.

