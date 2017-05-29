CBSE Class XII exam results: Schools can’t access some results, don’t know who is state topper

School authorities of other schools also failed to download the full results of the school till 4 pm on Sunday. (Representational image) School authorities of other schools also failed to download the full results of the school till 4 pm on Sunday. (Representational image)

Authorities of CBSE-affiliated schools in the state on Sunday faced difficulties in downloading the results of the Class XII examination, even hours after the official release. Even after the results were downloaded, some schools continued to face trouble as the marks of many students were displayed as “withheld”.

On enquiry, school authorities found the problem arose from technical glitches at CBSE’s Bhubaneswar regional office, which covers Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Due to these glitches, the schools were unable to analyse school-wise results and identify toppers from the state.

“We managed to download our results after hours of toiling. But after we downloaded the same, we saw that the results of at least 45 students were shown as ‘withheld’. On enquiry, we came to know that this might be because of some technical problems,” said Krishna Damani, a member of the trustee board of South Point High School in Kolkata.

School authorities of other schools also failed to download the full results of the school till 4 pm on Sunday.

CBSE authorities, however, assured that the technical glitches would be resolved at the earliest. In view of the situation, many schools have issued notices, updating students and guardians of the situation, and advising them not to panic.

