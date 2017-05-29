CBSE Class XII exam results: Girls outperform boys in region, overall pass percentage is 83.7

Jubilaint toppers after the result of CBSE XII at DAV Public School in Ludhiana.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Jubilaint toppers after the result of CBSE XII at DAV Public School in Ludhiana.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

The region, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir as well as Chandigarh, registered a pass percentage of 83.7 per cent in the CBSE Class XII results that were announced on Sunday. A total of 1.70 lakh students appeared in the exam, including 98,115 boys and 72,772 girls. The pass percentage of girls at 89.6 per cent was much higher than that of the boys at 79.4 per cent.

As the results were announced there were celebrations at the schools where the students and teachers had gathered. The maximum number of students – 82,740 – who appeared in the exam were from Haryana. The pass percentage of the state was recorded as 84.08 per cent, a marginal decline from 84.11 per cent last year. The pass percentage of girls in the state was 90.31 per cent against 79.74 per cent for the boys. Punjab schools recorded a pass percentage of 82.93 per cent. The pass percentage of the girls was 89.25 per cent as compared to 77.88 percent for boys across the state.

For both Punjab and Haryana, the result of Class XII turned out to be much better than that of the respective state boards. While the pass percentage of Class XII in PSEB results was 62.3 per cent, it was 64.50 per cent for Haryana Board of School Education. With a pass percentage of 91.73 per cent, the students of J&K fared the best in Sunday’s CBSE results. A total of 94.77 per cent girls and 89.49 per cent boys passed the exam. A total of 6024 students from the state had appeared in the exams.

The girls of Himachal Pradesh registered a pass percentage of 94.14 per cent and boys 84.94 per cent. The overall pass percentage of the state stood at 88.92 per cent. Private schools in the region outperformed government schools. The pass percentage of boys of government schools and government-aided schools was recorded as 71.30 per cent, while that of girls was 77.10 per cent. In case of private schools, 78.90 per cent of the boys passed as compared to 90 per cent girls. At Jawahar Navodya Vidyalayas, 95.70 per cent boys and 97.40 per cent girls passed. While at Kendriya Vidyalayas, the pass percentage of girls was 97.50 per cent against 95.10 per cent of boys.

