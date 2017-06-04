CBSE Class X results: Schools say cannot access grades, marks

THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) published the Class X results for all its ten zones on Saturday. However, several schools in the city complained of technical snag as they could not access the school-wise results. While students were able to view the results using their registration numbers, some schools could not access the compiled grade list of all students or their marks.

“We have received the grade lists but we are yet to receive the marks list. So we don’t have clarity on who the top scorers are,” said Avnita Bir, principal of R A Podar International School in Santacruz.

Rajhans Vidyalaya in Andheri, too, had a similar grouse, along with few branches of Ryan International Schools.

“One can convert the grade points to marks by multiplying the grade point factors. But that won’t give us the correct figure,” said Deepshikha Srivastava, principal of Rajhans Vidyalaya.

The principals rued that it was the first time that the results had been delayed.

“This has never happened before. Even when the Class XII results were declared earlier this week, the schools got the results immediately,” said Bir.

Schools in the city spent the afternoon looking up the results of individual students and compiling the list.

A spokesperson for the CBSE said that the board declared only the grade points of Class X results and didn’t comment on the delay.

Some schools that received their results, recorded a high pass percentage.

All students of St Joseph’s High School in Panvel, who appeared for their Class X exams this time, passed. Top scorers in the schools got as high as 98.8 per cent.

At Apeejay School in Nerul, all 200 students who appeared this year scored above 60 per cent and 122 of them scored above 90 per cent. The highest score in the school is 99.6 per cent. Five students have scored a perfect 100 in Maths.

In Gopi Birla Memorial School, Walkeshwar, of the 110 students, 41 scored above 90 per cent.

