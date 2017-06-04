CBSE Class X results out, pass percentage drops 5.7 per cent

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the class X results with the pass percentage dropping by 5.7% per cent. The percentage fell to 90.95 compared to 96.21 in 2016.

The Thiruvananthapuram region again recorded one of the highest pass percentages — 99.85. Delhi and Guwahati regions witnessed a huge fall in pass percentage. In Delhi, the number fell from 91.76 per cent in 2016 to 78.1 per cent. Similarly for Guwahati, the pass percentage dipped from 83.79 in 2016 to 65.53.

The CBSE said that the drop has nothing to do with the moderation policy. Officials said that poor performance of the “private students”, who take examination from the open system, may be one of the reasons for the dip.

In Guwahati, 3,304 students appeared as private candidates. But only 24 managed to pass the exams.

The number of students scoring the perfect score jumped from 168,541 in 2016 to 206,138 this year. However, this 37,597 more number of students scoring 10 cumulative grade point average is less compared to the increase between 2015 and 2016 when 74,067 more students had the perfect score. This year contrary to the norm, boys performed better than girls. The pass percentage of boys is 93.4 as against 92.5 of the girls.

According to the CBSE data, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is at the top with pass percentage of 99.67 per cent followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) — 99.66 per cent.

The KV said that their pass percentage was 99. 73%. This discrepancy was because the CBSE had included the data of 47 schools, whose results were not declared under failed category.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App