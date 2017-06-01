CBSE Class X results likely lo be declared soon, post-result counselling till June 11

Students and parents can contact the experts within 11 June 2017, on all days from 8 am to 10 pm. (Representational Image) Students and parents can contact the experts within 11 June 2017, on all days from 8 am to 10 pm. (Representational Image)

The much awaited CBSE Class 12th results were announced on 28th May. The Board which usually declares Class 10th result, soon after the 12th result, is silent about the ‘exact’ date. The central education board has also started the post-result annual counselling! ‘For the 20th consecutive year CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to Class X and XII results,’ reads the press note released by the Board.

The counselling will continue till 11 June for queries of Class 10 and 12 results; therefore it can be expected that the 10th result will be out anytime soon, providing class 10 students a fair share of days in the counselling schedule.

For clarifying the queries tele-helplines and centralized access systems are available. It comprises 65 expert Principals, trained counsellors, special educators and psychologists to address result related issues.

As an alternate option, grievances can also be brought to the Board’s notice using toll free number 1800 11 8004.

Students and parents can contact the experts within 11 June 2017, on all days from 8 am to 10 pm.

