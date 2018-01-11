CBSE Class X and XII exams start on March 5

The Class X board exams are making a comeback this year after being made optional in 2010. (Express Photo/Representational) The Class X board exams are making a comeback this year after being made optional in 2010. (Express Photo/Representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education examinations for Class X and XII will begin on March 5. While Class X exams will end on April 4, Class XII exams will end on April 12. The Class X board exams are making a comeback this year after being made optional in 2010.

The first major exam for Class X students would be the Hindi paper on March 6. For Class XII students, the first major exam will be English on March 5.

A total of 28.24 lakh students are to appear for the examinations across the country, among them 16.38 lakh students for Class X and 11.86 lakh students for Class XII.

CBSE affiliated schools will conduct practical exams from mid-January to the end of this month as per CBSE guidelines.

Of the main exams for Class X, the Hindi paper is on March 6, English on March 12, science on March 16, social science on March 22 and maths on March 28.

For Class XII, after the March 5 English exam, physics will be on March 7, chemistry on March 13, accountancy on March 15, geography and biotechnology on March 17 and history on March 20. The maths exam will be on March 21 and computer science on March 23.

