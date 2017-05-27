CBSE Class 12th results 2017 to be declared today: Know results time, official websites, how to check results

CBSE Class 12th results 2017: Keep your roll number handy to view the results CBSE Class 12th results 2017: Keep your roll number handy to view the results

CBSE Class 12 results 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education will release Class 12 results today that is May 28, said CBSE. While no specific time has been mentioned in the press release, the Board has said the results will be announced in the forenoon. However, going by the previous years’ plans, CBSE may declare the results in the morning.

Where to check CBSE Class 12 results 2017:

CBSE is hosting its results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Govt of India.

Students can check CBSE Class 12th results on the following websites

Results.nic.in

Cbseresults.nic.in

Cbse.nic.in

Things to know about CBSE Class 12th results 2017:

The results will be released online and public are advised not to visit Board’s office for collection of results.

The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s official website – cbse.nic.in

CBSE result data

Students appeared: 10,98,891

Boys: 6,38,865

Girls: 4,60,026

Why results got delayed?

Due to Assembly Elections in five states, CBSE exams for Class 10 and 12 were started almost a week late. The class 12 exams had therefore, begun on March 9 and ended on April 29.

But the real reason why the results got delayed as the Delhi High Court had on Monday directed the CBSE to carry on the marks moderation policy this year. CBSE, along with 32 state boards, have in April decided to stop this policy that is spiking the overall percentage of students.

With this direction, CBSE consulted the top officials and the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Finally the Board decided to announce the CBSE results as many universities have already released the application forms for various undergraduate courses.

