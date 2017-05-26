CBSE Class 12th results 2017 to be declared on May 28 at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th results 2017: About 4,60,026 girls and 6,38,865 boys took part in the exams. CBSE Class 12th results 2017: About 4,60,026 girls and 6,38,865 boys took part in the exams.

CBSE 12 result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 12 results 2017 on May 28, 2017. A total of 19,85,397 students from Classes 10 and 12 have registered for the exam out of which 10,98,891 are from Class 12.

About 4,60,026 girls and 6,38,865 boys took part in the exams. Among the cities, Chennai has the highest number of students participation for the Class 10 board exams (1,54,401) while Delhi has taken the top position for the number of students registered for the class 12 boards (2,58,321). Panchkula has the largest number of exam centres for both class 10 and 12 exams.

The CBSE exams for class 12 will begin on March 9 and ended on April 29. The exam dates were delayed for a week this year due to elections in five states — Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download the CBSE class 12th results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the CBSE (cbse.nic.in or results.nic.in)

– Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 or class 12 results of 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit the information.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

In April, 32 school boards have agreed to scrap the policy of “marks moderation” from this year to control the inflation of Class 12 results witnessed over the last few years. Last year, CBSE had released the Class 12th results on May 21, this year it got delayed due to Delhi High Court decision on marks moderation policy.

